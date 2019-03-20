  • WJZ 13On Air

FINKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Three firefighters sustained minor injuries battling a vacant house fire in Carroll County Wednesday.

Gamber & Community Fire Company Firefighters were called to Hughes Road around 12:58 p.m. for a reported house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story single family home on fire.

Alarm systems and sprinklers were not present in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the Stae Fire Marshall.

