



The full moon last night was as bright as you’d ever want to see it. Moon shadows turned my pre-dawn drive to work into art. Legit. (Wanna do something cool? Start paying attention to how sunlight throws shadows everywhere, and how the Moon does the same at night. Once you start to notice this you will never not notice again. Sounds “out there” but try it. Trust me on this one.)

Sorry to say that rain, and a lot of it tonight, will cancel out those moon shadows. A change in the forecast is now bringing in a slug of rain, .75 to 1.25 inches of it from bedtime tonight through tomorrow. The storm, the Low offshore, is coming “that much” more inland and dragging issues with it. But I think the bigger impact will be a lot of wind of Friday, and now Saturday too. Nature is going to prune some more trees.

If colder air was in place we would be ending Winter and starting Spring, as we did last year, with snow. But it’s not that cold, and we won’t have that natural frosting.

Next up Spring 2019. And let’s hope for a good one with lots of natural art, shadows and colors!

MB!

