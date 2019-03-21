



Four shootings happened in Baltimore late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Two people were killed and two others were injured.

The first shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the unit block of Bruce Street. Police arrived to find a 20 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Citywide Shooting detectives took control of the investigation.

A few hours later at 11:49 p.m., police went to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. A 23-year-old man had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives learned that he was shot in the 2300 block of West Coldspring Lane and driven to the hospital.

The third shooting happened in the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue around 12:08 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. A medic arrived and transported him to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating both fatal shootings. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Lastly, around 2:24 a.m. Thursday a shooting victim walked into the Northeast District police station with a gunshot wound in his thigh. Medics transported the 30-year-old man to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on either non-fatal shooting should contact detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

