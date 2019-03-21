



Local police and animal control officers gathered for a seminar conducted by the Humane Society of the United States to review cases of animal abuse and the legal actions needed to stop it.

“People really do need to report whenever they see something suspicious, of an animal that may be neglected or being abused,” Emily Hovermale, the Maryland Director of the Humane Society, said.

“There are cases that are prosecuted in every single county in our state every year when it comes to animal cruelty, whether it’s neglect or abuse,” Hovermale said.

The wide range of animal abuse cases includes Anne Arundel County.

“We investigate cases of animal cruelty on a daily basis,” Robin Catlett, Anne Arundel County Animal Control Officer, said. “We do charge sometimes for egregious offenses or offenses that need someone to be held accountable for the care of the animals.”

Last summer, a dog was dragged behind a pickup truck and the owner was arrested.

There have also been seizures of animals starving to death who were saved just in time by officials.

