  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Abilene Christian vs Kentucky
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Seton Hall vs Worfford
    12:00 AMWJZ News @11PM
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Serenity Price was last seen in the Edmondson Village Shopping Center area.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Serenity Prince is urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s