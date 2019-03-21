Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Serenity Price was last seen in the Edmondson Village Shopping Center area.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Serenity Prince is urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385.
