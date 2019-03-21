



Funeral arrangements have been made for 7-year-old Tripp Johnson who was killed in a 12-vehicle car crash in Harford County on March 11.

2 Killed, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, In 12-Vehicle Crash In Bel Air

The visitation for Tripp Johnson will be held Monday at St. Francis de Sales Church in Abingdon, Md.

The funeral service will be held at the same church Tuesday morning.

