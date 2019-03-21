



A Hagerstown man will spend 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl.

As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.

Antoine Jamel Henderson, 35, distributed at least 280 grams of fentanyl in the area of Washington County, Md.,- enough to kill most of the residents in the county, his plea agreement said.

“Antoine Henderson supervised an organization that distributed fentanyl in Washington County and the surrounding area, leading to at least two overdose deaths,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Henderson will now spend 14 years in federal prison, where there is no parole—ever. Drug traffickers are on notice that dealing in fentanyl increases their odds of federal prosecution and federal prison.”

From at least 2017 through January 2018, Henderson conspired with others to distribute at least 280 grams of fentanyl in the area of Washington County.

Henderson admitted that the drug trafficking organization he supervised sold fentanyl that result in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses, including the fatal overdoses of two Pennsylvania men, Marc Brumbaugh, 27, and Nathan Bolden, 31, both from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

Investigators conducted at least six controlled purchases between August and September 2017 of either fentanyl or crack cocaine from Henderson or his codefendant.

According to the plea agreement, the purchases were supposed to be heroin, but lab results showed the substances provided by them were in fact fentanyl, not heroin.

Search warrants were executed at two locations and three cars involving the Henderson Drug Trafficking Organization.

At Henderson’s stash house, agents recovered 80.22 grams of fentanyl, hidden in a Coca-Cola vending machine in the garage.

They also found 9 mm ammunition, a drug press, digital scales, drug packaging equipment, plastic bags containing fentanyl residue, cellular phones, and other drug paraphernalia.

At Henderson’s home, they found additional cell phones, a currency counter, jewelry, and a garage opener to open the stash house garage. They recovered 28 cell phones total.

Investigators found iPhone “notes” taken on Henderson’s iPhone tracking law enforcement surveillance.

