



Relatives, friends and former colleagues said good-bye to Maryland’s 57th governor Thursday.

Harry Hughes died on March 13, at the age of 92.

Hughes was eulogized as, “all about bringing people together.”

The Caroline County Democrat was elected to the House of Delegates and the Senate before serving two terms as governor between 1978 and 1986.

At the time of his election, the state was recovering from political scandal.

Gov. Hogan called Hughes a mentor.

“He happened to become governor at exactly the time the state needed him after a tumultuous and difficult period over a couple of governors,” Hogan said. “He promised to come in and clean up Annapolis, and that’s exactly what he did. He was ahead of his time in a lot of respects.”

Perhaps most notable was his dedication to the health of the Chesapeake Bay, launching clean up and protection projects. Then, there was baseball.

“In honor of him today I decided to wear my baseball tie,” former Gov. Parris Glendening said. “That was one of his first loves, and had he been a little bit better and a little bit faster, he would be signing those multi-million dollar contracts. But he never gave up his love of baseball and I think its a reflection of a genuine person.”

In the words of Congressman Steny Hoyer, Harry Hughes was class.

