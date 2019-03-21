



A man has been arrested after allegedly dragging a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy with his car during a traffic stop on I-95.

Xavier Alexander Stanfield, of Havre de Grace has been charged with the following:

• 1st degree and 2nd degree assault on a law enforcement officer

• Resisting Arrest

• Possession of Marijuana of 226 grams

• Possession of Schedule III drug, soboxone

• Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I drug, marijuana

He also faces multiple pending traffic charges including fleeing and eluding, failure to remain at the scene for a property damage crash, and multiple other minor traffic charges.

Deputies also seized more than $1,800 in cash.

He is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

