HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been arrested after allegedly dragging a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy with his car during a traffic stop on I-95.

Xavier Alexander Stanfield, of Havre de Grace has been charged with the following:

• 1st degree and 2nd degree assault on a law enforcement officer
• Resisting Arrest
• Possession of Marijuana of 226 grams
• Possession of Schedule III drug, soboxone
• Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I drug, marijuana 

He also faces multiple pending traffic charges including fleeing and eluding, failure to remain at the scene for a property damage crash, and multiple other minor traffic charges.

Deputies also seized more than $1,800 in cash.

He is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

