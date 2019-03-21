Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been arrested after allegedly dragging a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy with his car during a traffic stop on I-95.
• 1st degree and 2nd degree assault on a law enforcement officer
Xavier Alexander Stanfield, of Havre de Grace has been charged with the following:
• Resisting Arrest
• Possession of Marijuana of 226 grams
• Possession of Schedule III drug, soboxone
• Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I drug, marijuana
He also faces multiple pending traffic charges including fleeing and eluding, failure to remain at the scene for a property damage crash, and multiple other minor traffic charges.
Deputies also seized more than $1,800 in cash.
He is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center.
