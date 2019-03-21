  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead following a shooting in southwest Baltimore Thursday night.

At around 7:10 p.m. Southwest District Police heard gunfire and began searching the area.

Minutes later, police were dispatched to the 2900 block of West Mulberry Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was called to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

