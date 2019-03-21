



Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Crofton on Thursday.

Police responded at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning to an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Davidsonville Road in Crofton.

A man entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled from the store. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.

The man was wearing a black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

No injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook