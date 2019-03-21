  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Minnesota @ Louisville
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Bradley @ Michigan State
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:7-Eleven, Anne Arundel County, Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crofton, Local TV


CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Crofton on Thursday.

Police responded at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning to an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Davidsonville Road in Crofton.

A man entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled from the store. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.

The man was wearing a black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

No injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s