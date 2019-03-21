



The CEO of the UMMS has been asked to take a leave of absence, the Board Chair said Thursday.

Robert A. Chrencik will begin his absence Monday, as the board plans to open a review of their practices, the board said in a statement.



“There is nothing more important than the trust of those that depend upon the Board’s leadership. And, over the past week, I’ve had the proper time to listen to concerns and reflect. The Board and I are firmly committed to evolving our governance principles and operating with even more transparency,” said Board Chair Stephen Burch.

John Ashworth, senior vice president of network development for UMMS and associate dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine will act as interim President and CEO.

The board voted unanimously Thursday during an emergency board meeting to engage and outside, “independent accounting/legal firm to conduct an exhaustive review and assessment of board contractuaul relationships,”

The board said the search will begin immediately.

The status of affected board members who currently have business relationships will remain intact while each agreement is being reviewed, the board chair said in a statement Thursday.

This comes amid scandal that Mayor Pugh sold the system $500,000 worth of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Pugh said later Wednesday she had returned $100,000 from her book sales, books that the system in turn, gave to City schools are are currently sitting in a district warehouse.

