



University of Maryland Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in a December unlawful touching case that occurred on campus.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Anwar Hammed Abdel-Rahman, 43, of College Park. He has no affiliation with the University.



Courtesy: UMPD

On December 17, 2018, at around 12 p.m., a female UMD student told police she was walking back to her home when the suspect approached her near the Chapel and began to walk with her.

UMPD Looking For Suspect In Unlawful Touching Case

During the walk, she said he touched her inappropriately in a sexual manner. She then left the area and called police.

He is charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense, and molesting a student on the grounds of an institution of higher education.

UMPD are asking anyone who sees this individual on UMD’s campus to call UMPD immediately at 301-405-3333 or #3333 from a cell phone.

