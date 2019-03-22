  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrested 22-year-old Terrell Parker for the murder of Ray Parker, 28.

Police said Ray Parker was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Cliftview Ave. on Feb. 22, 2019. A 20-year-old woman was also shot but is continuing to recover.

Detectives identified Terrell Parker as a suspect through witness interviews and other evidence.

Terrell Parker was arrested without incident Thursday and transported to Central Booking. He’s been charged with first degree murder.

