



An emergency bill was heard in Annapolis Friday designed to stop inside deals between the University of Maryland Medical System and its board members.

The bill would prohibit UMMS board members from using position for private gain. It would also require members to file annual disclosure statements and essentially stop no-bid contracts.

“It really looks rotten,” Delegate Kathy Szeliga said. “It doesn’t look good that we have members of the board who are profiting, especially with Mayor Pugh, a half a million dollars for books.”

Medical System Officials reiterated to lawmakers that they are hiring an outside firm to look into its board members’ business dealings with the system.

“We take an oath that we’ll be transparent, and we don’t do anything for profit or gain,” Delegate Richard Metzgar said. “These folks should have known better.”

Among the board members who had business dealings with UMMS was Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Pugh sold the system $500,000 of her “Healthy Holly’s” children’s books over an eight-year period.

Her spokesperson told WJZ that she has returned $100,000 from her book sales to the system.

Wednesday, Gov. Hogan met with legislative and UMMS leadership. He described the meeting as, “direct and forceful.”

“I think they realized at the end of the hour-long meeting that things were going to have to change,” Hogan said Thursday.

The UMMS CEO is now on leave. Officials declined an on-camera interview with WJZ following Friday’s meeting.

