BREAKINGSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller Submits Report To DOJ
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament UCF vs VCU
    12:00 AMWJZ News @11PM
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Paul Gessler
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Catherine Pugh, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers, UMMS


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An emergency bill was heard in Annapolis Friday designed to stop inside deals between the University of Maryland Medical System and its board members.

The bill would prohibit UMMS board members from using position for private gain. It would also require members to file annual disclosure statements and essentially stop no-bid contracts.

“It really looks rotten,” Delegate Kathy Szeliga said. “It doesn’t look good that we have members of the board who are profiting, especially with Mayor Pugh, a half a million dollars for books.”

Medical System Officials reiterated to lawmakers that they are hiring an outside firm to look into its board members’ business dealings with the system.

“We take an oath that we’ll be transparent, and we don’t do anything for profit or gain,” Delegate Richard Metzgar said. “These folks should have known better.”

Among the board members who had business dealings with UMMS was Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Pugh sold the system $500,000 of her “Healthy Holly’s” children’s books over an eight-year period.

Her spokesperson told WJZ that she has returned $100,000 from her book sales to the system.

Mayor Pugh Returns $100K From Book Sales To University Of Maryland Medical System

Wednesday, Gov. Hogan met with legislative and UMMS leadership. He described the meeting as, “direct and forceful.”

“I think they realized at the end of the hour-long meeting that things were going to have to change,” Hogan said Thursday.

The UMMS CEO is now on leave. Officials declined an on-camera interview with WJZ following Friday’s meeting.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Paul Gessler

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    March 22, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    The new “bill” simply reads….DON’T GET CAUGHT IN THE FUTURE. At least don’t let it become public. The less the public knows about us… the better.We have had them in the dark about what really goes on in politics in this state for decades.The less they know how we take care of our own on their dime the better.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s