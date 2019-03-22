BREAKINGSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller Submits Report To DOJ
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament UCF vs VCU
    12:00 AMWJZ News @11PM
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, lead contamination, Local TV, Maryland School's Drinking Water, Maryland Schools, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While lead contamination in Maryland school’s drinking water is still a concern, there has been an improvement.

According to a new study, Maryland earned a ‘C’ grade for its efforts to address the problem.

In 2017, Maryland received an ‘F’ for the problem.

The study assigned grades to states based on the strictness of lead standards, the intensity of testing protocols and transparency in communicating with the public.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s