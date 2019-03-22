



While lead contamination in Maryland school’s drinking water is still a concern, there has been an improvement.

According to a new study, Maryland earned a ‘C’ grade for its efforts to address the problem.

In 2017, Maryland received an ‘F’ for the problem.

The study assigned grades to states based on the strictness of lead standards, the intensity of testing protocols and transparency in communicating with the public.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook