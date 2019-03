Portions of Maryland are dealing with various weather alerts Friday afternoon.

An areal flood watch is in effect for Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m. and Prince George’s County until 10 p.m.

There are also severe thunderstorm alerts for portions of southern Maryland and Anne Arundel County.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the following counties:

Anne Arundel County, 5 p.m.

Calvert County, 5 p.m.

Charles County, 5 p.m.

Prince George’s County, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s County, 5 p.m.

