



Two new cheetahs are coming to the Maryland Zoo.

Bud and Davis will soon make Baltimore their new home.

The brother cheetahs from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will arrive as brother pair Refu and Wgasa will leave the Zoo for Wildlife Safari Park in Nebraska.

The brothers are four years old.

The pair will be off exhibit for a few weeks during their mandatory quarantine period before making their first public debut.

