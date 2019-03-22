  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Colgate vs Tennessee
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Zoo cheetahs, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two new cheetahs are coming to the Maryland Zoo.

Bud and Davis will soon make Baltimore their new home.

The brother cheetahs from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will arrive as brother pair Refu and Wgasa will leave the Zoo for Wildlife Safari Park in Nebraska.

The brothers are four years old.

The pair will be off exhibit for a few weeks during their mandatory quarantine period before making their first public debut.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s