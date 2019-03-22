



Baltimore County Police are investigating after a car went onto the barricades outside of Club 7400 in Rosedale, Md., Friday night.

Police were called to the 7400 block of Pulaski Highway around 8:16 p.m. for a reported accident.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle on the barricades outside of Club 7400. The car did not go through the building.

Police found one passenger inside the vehicle and one person outside of the vehicle. Both were transported to an area hospital were non-life-threatening injuries.

