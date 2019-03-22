



The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) will have increased security measures by local law enforcement for Maryum Islamic Center in Howard County, Md., after an online threat that targeted the mosque.

In response to a promotion of the mosque’s fundraising dinner scheduled at an area high school, messages read, “You know the only thing you don’t want us to do is really show up right,” and, “maybe you’ll be next.”

The phrase “maybe you’ll be next” was taken as a possible reference to the mosque massacres in New Zealand.

CAIR has been in touch with the county executive’s office and law enforcement authorities who have increased patrols in the area of the mosque and have provided security during Friday’s congregational prayers.

Extra precautions for taken for the weekend event include uniformed officers and visible police presence.

The threat is currently being investigated and the FBI has reportedly been notified.

CAIR Director of Maryland Outreach, Zainab Chaudry, released a statement in part, saying:

“We thank Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Police Department for their steadfast support and commitment to safety for all of the county’s residents. Even as we take extra security precautions, we will not be intimidated. We encourage the community to attend tomorrow evening’s event to support Maryum Islamic Center and to demonstrate that hate can never succeed in achieving its evil goals.”

In response to the recent New Zealand terror attacks, CAIR distributed video of a national community safety webinar that featured two Department of Homeland Security experts.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook