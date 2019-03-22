



Students were pepper-sprayed at Holabird Middle School Friday after a fight broke out in the cafeteria.

According to Baltimore County Police, the school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Students and staff in the area were complaining of burning eyes and coughing — normal symptoms of this spray.

People were taken to the basketball court to be evaluated.

One person complaining of chest pains was taken to an area hospital.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook