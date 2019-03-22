  • WJZ 13On Air

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Texas man was arrested on Wednesday at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after he was caught at a security checkpoint with a loaded handgun.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the gun in an X-ray machine in Terminal B.

It’s the 10th handgun caught by the TSA this year.

The .380 handgun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police confiscated the gun and arrested the man from Flower Mound, Texas. He had driven up to Maryland from Texas and said he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.

