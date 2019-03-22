



Baltimore County Police are investigating a pedestrian hit and run in Catonsville that left two people hospitalized Friday night.

Police were called to Rolling Road and Johnnycake Road around 9:21 p.m. for a reported hit and run.

When police arrived, they found two victims, an adult female and a juvenile female, with priority-one life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction. There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook