  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Iowa vs Cincinnati
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Colgate vs Tennessee
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, memorial parkway closure, Sinkhole, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news


ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a large sinkhole has closed the northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Interstate 495, which encircles Washington, D.C.

National Park Service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles says the closure is expected to last throughout Friday morning. She says experts were being called in to evaluate the extent of the damage.

The sinkhole comes after heavy rains hit the area Thursday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s