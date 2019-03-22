



Authorities in Virginia say a large sinkhole has closed the northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Interstate 495, which encircles Washington, D.C.

National Park Service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles says the closure is expected to last throughout Friday morning. She says experts were being called in to evaluate the extent of the damage.

Sinkhole below GW Parkway appears to be caused by a broken storm water pipe deep below ground. This is unrelated to the road surface or condition of the GW Parkway. Once we know how long the void is & associated risk we’ll determine extent of continued road closure. #VATraffic pic.twitter.com/mvwQhHsfh8 — Jenny A-S NPS (@NPSJennyAS) March 22, 2019

S/B GWMP has now reopened. N/B still closed and diverted at Rt. 123 pic.twitter.com/TABQK0Gz38 — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) March 22, 2019

The sinkhole comes after heavy rains hit the area Thursday.

