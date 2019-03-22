  • WJZ 13On Air

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A wind advisory was issued for parts of Maryland through midnight.

A wind advisory is in effect for Carroll, Howard, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

The potential of strong wind gusts will increase Friday afternoon into the evening.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Strong winds could blow down trees, limbs and power lines.

Power outages are expected.

WJZ’s weather team is tracking this system and will have more on the news after March Madness.

