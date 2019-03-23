



Baltimore County Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who has Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Christopher Feddon went for a walk around 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Plaza Shopping Center on Waltham Woods Drive in Parkville.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

