PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who has Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Christopher Feddon went for a walk around 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Plaza Shopping Center on Waltham Woods Drive in Parkville.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
