



Baltimore City Police are investigating a car that crashed into a United States Post Office building Saturday afternoon.

Police say that a Dodge crashed into the United States Post Office building in the 6200 block of Eastern Ave. around 4 p.m.

According to police, the building sustained notable damage.

A building inspector was called to the location to examine whether or not the structure had been compromised.

The vehicle occupants fled the scene on foot. The car had not been reported stolen.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook