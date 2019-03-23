  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Eastern Ave., Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers, United States Post Office


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a car that crashed into a United States Post Office building Saturday afternoon.

Police say that a Dodge crashed into the United States Post Office building in the 6200 block of Eastern Ave. around 4 p.m.

According to police, the building sustained notable damage.

A building inspector was called to the location to examine whether or not the structure had been compromised.

The vehicle occupants fled the scene on foot. The car had not been reported stolen.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s