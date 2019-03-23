



Baltimore County Police are searching for a vehicle involved in an accident that killed a 12-year-old girl and critically injured a pregnant woman in Catonsville last night.

Police say the incident took place around 9:21p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound on North Rolling Road struck both of the pedestrians as they were crossing North Rolling Road at Johnnycake Road. The suspect vehicle made no attempt to stop and fled heading south on North Rolling Road.

The 32-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds but is in stable condition as of Saturday Morning. The condition of her pregnancy is unknown at this time.

The 12-year-old child was transported to Sinai Hospital were she was pronounced deceased and has since been identified as Maria Popal.

The suspect vehicle has not yet been located but is described as an older model, possibly 1990-1991, Honda Accord that may be of a darker color.

The Honda Accord should also have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding this crash to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information and can be reached at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook