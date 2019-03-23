  • WJZ 13On Air

SARASOTA, Fl. (WJZ) — The Orioles may have to turn to another starter in Thursday’s Opening Day bout with the Yankees.

Scheduled starter Alex Cobb left his final tuneup game of spring training early due to injury.

The Orioles said that Cobb was experiencing right groin soreness.

If Cobb were to miss the start against New York, it would mark his second missed Opening Day assignment due to injury.

Cobb was scheduled to start Opening Day in 2015 with the Rays but went out with elbow soreness. He later went onto have Tommy John surgery that same year.

If Cobb can’t go Thursday, the Orioles will likely turn to Andrew Cashner or Dylan Bundy.

Cashner went 4-15 with a 5.29 ERA last season, while Bundy went 8-16 with a 5.45 ERA.

Cobb finished his spring campaign with an 8.31 ERA over eight innings of work.

Baltimore has yet to name its No. 4 and 5 starters for the upcoming season.

