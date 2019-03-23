



Maryland will have to conduct another second half comeback if they want to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16.

The Terrapins (23-10, 13-7 Big Ten) trail the Tigers (27-6, 16-2 SEC) 38-29 at the end of the first half.

Maryland struggled with three-point shooting after the first 20 minutes. The team went just 5-18 from behind the arc.

Louisiana State went on a late 10-0 run to take a 30-15 lead over Maryland with under six minutes left in the half.

The Terrapins were able to cut into the deficit to make it a nine point game heading into the locker room.

Stay with WJZ for continued coverage on the Terrapins.

