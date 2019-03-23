BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Craving seafood? You’re in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 201 E. Pratt St. in the Inner Harbor, the fresh chain spot is called Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls.
As the name suggests, the newcomer specializes in lobster rolls. Look for the lobster BLT roll among the options on the menu. There is also a shrimp roll available. You’ll find soups including lobster bisque and clam chowder, too.
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper R M. added, “The Connecticut lobster roll and clam chowder were delicious. The employees were very friendly and the restaurant was clean.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.