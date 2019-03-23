



The special counsel’s office concluded its probe into Russian election interference, possible Trump campaign collusion with Moscow and obstruction of justice.

Robert Mueller submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr Friday afternoon, detailing the decisions his team made in regard to the investigation.

Lawmakers are expected to receive the principal conclusions from Barr this weekend in reference to the Mueller investigation.

When Mueller handed over his report to the Department of Justice Friday, politicians across the state of Maryland reacted to the completion of the investigation.

Congressman David Trone said in a statement that, “Mr. Mueller and his team are to be congratulated for running an investigation free from leaks, but now is the time for the sun to shine on his substance of work.”

“Mr. Mueller and his team are to be congratulated for running an investigation free from leaks, but now is the time for the sun to shine on the substance of their work. Like most Americans, the people of Maryland’s Sixth District want and deserve the fullest possible disclosure of the results of their investigation. I will push for complete transparency so everyone can have the information necessary to answer for themselves the critical questions raised in this inquiry.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen also reacted to Mueller handing over his report saying in part, “Attorney General Barr must immediately provide Congress and the public with Mueller’s entire report and supporting material, not just his summary findings.”

“Full transparency. No waiting. Attorney General Barr must immediately provide Congress and the public with Mueller’s entire report and supporting material, not just his summary findings. The American people have a right to know everything.”

U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings took to Twitter Friday.

Attorney General Barr must make the #Mueller report public and provide all underlying documents to Congress without delay. Transparency is the foundation of our democracy. The American people have a right to know the truth. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) March 22, 2019

“Attorney General Barr must make the #Mueller report public and provide all underlying documents to Congress without delay,” he said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook