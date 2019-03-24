  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
By Max McGee
Filed Under:Art, Art education, Baltimore News, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland


HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Community members in Howard County have a colorful way to learn thanks to a new art program.

The library system is using art and culture to inspire and expand their minds from amateur to professional collections- this art in the Howard County Library system are more than just pieces staring back on a canvas.

They are being used not just to admire, but inspire.

President of HCLS Tonya Kennon said the inspiration behind it comes from another artistic city.

“It was inspired by a trip to Santa Fe a few years ago, and was just so great being immersed in a world of art,” Kennon said.

With over 300 items in the collections, the new initiative is one of only a few in the country, and it’s ready to start right now.

The program is running indefinitely, and participants can borrow two prints at a time. Items in the collection are available free of charge with your library card.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s