



Community members in Howard County have a colorful way to learn thanks to a new art program.

The library system is using art and culture to inspire and expand their minds from amateur to professional collections- this art in the Howard County Library system are more than just pieces staring back on a canvas.

They are being used not just to admire, but inspire.

President of HCLS Tonya Kennon said the inspiration behind it comes from another artistic city.

“It was inspired by a trip to Santa Fe a few years ago, and was just so great being immersed in a world of art,” Kennon said.

With over 300 items in the collections, the new initiative is one of only a few in the country, and it’s ready to start right now.

The program is running indefinitely, and participants can borrow two prints at a time. Items in the collection are available free of charge with your library card.

