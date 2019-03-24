



Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a double shooting that turned fatal Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of a double shooting at around 4:30 p.m., two people believed to be adult males were dead upon arrival, one outside the 300 block of Southgate Apartments and another body found inside.



Credit: Mike Hugg

Police believe this to be a targeted incident.

This story is developing.

