GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a double shooting that turned fatal Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a call of a double shooting at around 4:30 p.m., two people believed to be adult males were dead upon arrival, one outside the 300 block of Southgate Apartments and another body found inside.
Credit: Mike Hugg
Police believe this to be a targeted incident.
This story is developing.
