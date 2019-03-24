  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re sad you didn’t take home the big Powerball jackpot, you’re not alone.

No one won Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

No winner pushed the jackpot up to $750 million!

There were several winners who matched five numbers.

Double check your tickets, the winning numbers are: 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and the Powerball is 5.

The lump-sum cash payout for a $750 million jackpot is about $465 million.

