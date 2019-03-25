



Explosive devices found Sunday were linked to man who stalked his co-workers in a case from 2001.

Alan Chmurny committed suicide in court by ingesting cyanide after he was convicted in the case.

Chmurny was charged by Howard County in 2001 for stalking a co-worker for a long period of time.

One of the charges that lead to his arrest was pouring mercury into the vents of his co-worker’s car.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to 911 call Sunday around 2 p.m. and discovered a box filled with bomb-making materials as well as a loaded handgun. The box was discovered by a passerby in a wooded area of Linganore in Frederick County.

The wooded area was located a half a mile from Chmurny’s old residence.

A controlled detonation of explosives was conducted by authorities.

“We are glad that these dangerous materials were discovered and could be destroyed safely,” said State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci. “It was quite a surprise to learn they were connected to an old criminal stalking case in which a woman could have been seriously harmed.”

Investigators located documents that determined the materials were connected to Chmurny.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook.

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter.