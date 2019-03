BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — An Amtrak train has struck and killed a trespasser walking on the tracks south of Bowie, Md., police said Monday night.

Police have closed the railroad at this time. MARC 453 is on hold at BWI Rail Station.

MARC Penn Line Train 452 will operate this evening, MTA said. However it is expected to incur a possibly multi-hour delay due to the incident.

Update: MARC Penn 452 – Significant Departure Delay — Penn Line Train 452 (10:45 dpt Wash) will operate this evening, but is expected to incur a possibly multi-hour delay due to a trespasser being struck by an Amtrak train south… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 26, 2019

This story is developing.

