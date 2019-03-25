



Kevin Henriquez-Chavez, known as “Loco” and “Crazy”, 24, of Washington Grove, Md., to 30 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13; and conspiring to use and carry a firearm during a crime of violence.

MS-13 is a gang made up of primarily immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador. There are members operating in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Frederick’s County, as well as throughout the United States.

According to his plea agreement, Henriquez-Chavez admitted that on November 1, 2015, he and three other MS-13 members were behind an elementary school in Montgomery Village, Md., where “Victim 3” was present.

He said he told one of his co-conspirators to get the gun that was maintained by the Cabanas Clique, a branch of MS-13. In order to enter, maintain and increase their position in MS-13, the conspirators made a plan to murder “Victim 3”, whom Henriquez-Chavez and the co-conspirators believed to be a member of the rival 18th Street Gang.

He provided instructions that the co-conspirators invite “Victim 3” to join them in the woods to smoke marijuana and to meet up with a girl on the other side, and told each of the co-conspirators to take a turn shooting “Victim 3”

“Victim 3” agreed to join them and was then shot to death.

Co-defendants Jose Augustin Salmeron-Larios, aka “Joseph Morales-Martinez,” “Angel Salvador Gutierrez,” “Yankee,” and “Kean,” age 26, of Severn, Maryland; Noe Coreas-Mejia, aka “Tsunami,” age 22, of Hyattsville, Maryland; and Juan Carlos Espinal-Rapalo, aka “Chiki,” age 21; Daniel Adonai Ramos-Romero, aka “Romero Taylor Binga,” “Taylor Romero,” and “Binga,” age 22; and Oscar Delgado-Perez, aka “Complicado” and “Indio,” age 26, all of Gaithersburg, Maryland, have all pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy and other charges related to their association with MS-13.

They remain detained as they await sentencing.

