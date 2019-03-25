



WJZ has learned that Mayor Catherine Pugh has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

There is no word yet on her condition, but she has been instructed by a physician to rest until she has fully recovered, according to a statement released by her office.

The Mayor has cancelled all public appearances until further notice.

