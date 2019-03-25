



It’s a high-traffic, and quickly traveled road, and Friday night it was the scene of a devastating crash.

Baltimore County Police said around 9:30 p.m., a driver in Catonsville hit two people and kept on driving.

“Right now we think that the best thing this person could do is contact the police and turn themselves in,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jennifer Peach.

Baltimore County Police said the car killed 12-year-old Maria Popal and critically injured a pregnant woman walking with her.

Police said the car was headed south on Rolling Road and hit the woman and the little girl as they were trying to cross at Johnnycake.

But investigators said the car never even tried to stop. They are looking for an older Honda Accord, possibly from the early 1990s, and a dark color.

The car would have damage to the front passenger light and grill, they said.

“We do have some witnesses to this incident. We have been speaking with them. That has given us some information about the suspect vehicle that we are looking for,” Peach said.

Most stores and offices near the intersection were closed at the time, and while there are two cameras perched high above the road, police have not released photos or video, or had any arrests.

They also have not released the woman’s name and haven’t provided an update on her condition in more than two days.

Anyone with information should call police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook