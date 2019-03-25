



Baltimore city police are investigating after a student was stabbed at Patterson High School Monday.

According to city schools, two students were involved in a fight when one student stabbed the other.

School police responded and brought the situation under control.

The injured student was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second student was taken into custody.

The school was place on alert status during this time to ensure safety for students and staff.

“Providing safe, secure, and positive climates for teaching and learning is City Schools’ top priority. Acts of violence will not be tolerated, and the student taken into custody will receive all appropriate consequences in accordance with both the district’s code of conduct and the law,” city schools said in a statement to WJZ.

