



There are so many things to love about the state of Maryland.

On Maryland Day 2019, WJZ asked its viewers to list their favorite things about the state.

Here’s what they had to say:

Crabs! Old Bay Seafood in general Having the coolest flag ever Having the best schools in the country John’s Hopkins Hospital Downtown Baltimore Having Brunch in the Inner Harbor on the water Federal Hill and Fells Point Chesapeake Bay The Ravens The mountains and the beach being a car ride away Lexington Market Driving to Ocean City and passing the Bay Bridge Fractured Prune donuts in Ocean City The historic neighborhoods such as Hampden The Orioles R. House & Belvedere Square Market The quaintness of Annapolis Enoch Pratt Library The Baltimore Museum of Art, The Walter’s Museum, & The American Visionary Art Museum The National Aquarium Close proximity to Washington D.C and Delaware Living near the coast Having all four seasons

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter