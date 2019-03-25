Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Pride, Mayland Day, Talkers, Viewers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are so many things to love about the state of Maryland.

On Maryland Day 2019, WJZ asked its viewers to list their favorite things about the state.

Here’s what they had to say:

  1. Crabs!
  2. Old Bay
  3. Seafood in general
  4. Having the coolest flag ever
  5. Having the best schools in the country
  6. John’s Hopkins Hospital
  7. Downtown Baltimore
  8. Having Brunch in the Inner Harbor on the water
  9. Federal Hill and Fells Point
  10. Chesapeake Bay
  11. The Ravens
  12. The mountains and the beach being a car ride away
  13. Lexington Market
  14. Driving to Ocean City and passing the Bay Bridge
  15. Fractured Prune donuts in Ocean City
  16. The historic neighborhoods such as Hampden
  17. The Orioles
  18. R. House & Belvedere Square Market
  19. The quaintness of Annapolis
  20. Enoch Pratt Library
  21. The Baltimore Museum of Art, The Walter’s Museum, & The American Visionary Art Museum
  22. The National Aquarium
  23. Close proximity to Washington D.C and Delaware
  24. Living near the coast
  25. Having all four seasons

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty.

