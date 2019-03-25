



A tractor trailer caught on fire caused major delays on SB I-95 Monday morning.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said a serious crash happened prior to the I-895 split causing all lanes to close. All lanes were re-opened as of 9 a.m.

Traffic was diverted onto I-695 and the I-95 express lanes.

Update: SB 95 Traffic is now being diverted onto 695 or the 95 Express lanes due to tractor trailer fire south of the beltway. pic.twitter.com/2O2EVSkdDo — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) March 25, 2019

Crews working to clear vehicle fire involving tractor-trailer on SB I-95 prior to I-895 split. Traffic detoured at I-695. #baltraffic #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/UzFf2G01fB — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 25, 2019

Drivers were encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid the congestion.

