BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tractor trailer caught on fire caused major delays on SB I-95 Monday morning.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said a serious crash happened prior to the I-895 split causing all lanes to close. All lanes were re-opened as of 9 a.m.

Traffic was diverted onto I-695 and the I-95 express lanes.

Drivers were encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid the congestion.

