Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tractor trailer caught on fire caused major delays on SB I-95 Monday morning.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tractor trailer caught on fire caused major delays on SB I-95 Monday morning.
The Maryland Transportation Authority said a serious crash happened prior to the I-895 split causing all lanes to close. All lanes were re-opened as of 9 a.m.
Traffic was diverted onto I-695 and the I-95 express lanes.
Drivers were encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid the congestion.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook