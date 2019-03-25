



Police responded to two shootings in separate areas of Baltimore Monday night.

At around 9:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lawnview Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

About a half hour later, at 10:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Poplar Grove and W. Lafayette Avenue for another shooting.

There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was summoned and the victim was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on either or both of these shootings is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

