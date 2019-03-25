



Anne Arundel County Police responded to a shooting in the area of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the second in that area since Sunday night.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Tall Pines Ct shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday night for reports of shots fired.

Two people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Victims Identified In Glen Burnie Double Homicide, Police Believe They Were Targeted

This shooting was down the street from the 300 block of Highland Drive, at Southgate Apartments, where a fatal double shooting took place Sunday night, police said.

Police in Anne Arundel County believe the victims of the double homicide were targeted and that the fatal shooting wasn’t a random act of violence.

No further information has been released at this time for the two people injured in the Monday night shooting.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook