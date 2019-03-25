



It’s a day of remembrance and sadness in Harford County as hundreds gather to say goodbye to Tripp Johnson, the 7-year-old killed in a fiery 12-car crash in Bel Air earlier this month.

Mourners gathered Monday at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Abingdon where visitation began earlier in the day.

This was a life taken far too soon,

As the church doors opened to the sobbing hearts at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, family and friends remember the good times they spent with Tripp.

The second grader was killed in this fiery wreck at the intersection of Route 24 and Ring Factory Road on the morning if March 11. His mother’s injuries were so severe that she was rushed to Shock Trauma. She left the hospital to be there for her son. His father Travis was at the church as well. It’s clear everyone loved their little boy.

Tripp was a student at William Paca Elementary. He was a three-sport athlete who loved video games.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $91,000 in the last 12 days.

Investigators still don’t know why a truck driver failed to stop that fateful morning — going right through an intersection and ramming into cars that were sitting there stuck in a backup.

Maryland State Police told WJZ finding the answers will take some time because of the complexity of the crash and the number of people involved.

Local philanthropist Andrew Klein was also killed in the crash. He was laid to rest on March 13.

A second visitation will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday night followed by the funeral Tuesday morning. Johnson is survived by his mother and father along with other family members.

