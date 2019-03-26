



A 26-year-old man is dead Tuesday morning and another man is injured after a shooting in East Baltimore, police said.

Police responded to the 800 block of North Belnord for a report of a shooting at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his head and back, and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and stomach.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Medics took the 25-year-old victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

