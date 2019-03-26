



Detectives are looking for the person or persons responsible for vandalizing seven vehicles.

Over a seven-day period, beginning March 18, five vehicles were damaged with BB gun projectiles and two vehicles were damaged with small caliber handgun fire.

Most of the damaged cars were reported in the Swan Meadows community in Aberdeen, Md., except for one report in the 300 block of Center Deen Ave and one report in the 700 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd.

Detectives believe these acts are occurring at night and have no information on any suspects at this time.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact the Aberdeen Police directly at 410-272-2121.

