  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, memorial run, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news, Virginia Tech Shooting


BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — An annual run to honor the 32 Virginia Tech students and faculty who were killed in a 2007 school shooting will be held on April 13.

Virginia Tech’s 3.2-mile “Run in Remembrance” is now in its 11th year. Last year, more than 14,000 people participated in the event.

The run will begin at 9 a.m. with a moment of silence lasting 32 seconds for each of the victims.

The route for the run will take participants throughout Virginia Tech’s campus in Blacksburg. Participants may run, walk or push a stroller on the course.

On April 16, 2007, an undergraduate student at Virginia Tech shot 49 people on campus, killing 32 and wounding 17. The gunman, a senior at the school, killed himself after his rampage.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s