



Some of Batman’s legendary creators including Neal Adams, David Finch, Tom King and Lee Weeks, will be attending the 2019 Baltimore Comic-Con.

The Baltimore Comic-Con, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be returning to the Baltimore Convention Center on October 18-20.

“Batman is, arguably, the most popular superhero comic book character there is,” said Marc Nathan, show promotor for the Baltimore Comic-Con. “We are honored to host such dignitaries of the industry who have had the privilege of working on this character’s stories history.”

Other guests confirmed for the show include Cully Hamner, Howard Chaykin, Frank Cho, Matthew Clark, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez and many more.

Tickets will be launching soon. To find more information on the ticket availability, click here.

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.